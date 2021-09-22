National Boxing Championship: Telangana Boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin Secures Silver

Telangana boxer, Mohammad Hussamuddin, lost in the final match against Delhi's Rohit Mor and settled for silver in the Men's National Boxing Championship (57 kg Category) at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary.

The Delhi fighter dominated the game and scored 5-0. With this defeat, Mohammad Hussamuddin lost the opportunity to represent India in the World Championships, which are set to take place in Belgrade, Serbia, from October 24 to November 6. All gold medalists will represent India.

Also Read: IPL 2021: DC VS SRH Records, Probable Squad

Hussamuddin, who hails from Nizamabad, took coaching from his father, Shamshamuddin. Till graduation, he studied in Nizamabad. In his degree first year, he got selected for the Indian Army. Currently, he is serving the nation and also excelling in boxing.