Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya - One of the cutest celebrity couples and they share a cool bond with each other. Natasa took to her Instagram to share a lovely post and captioned it as, "You complete me". In the photo, one could see Natasa and Hardik posing for the cams and they were all smiles. Natasa donned yellow hued outfit and looked pretty. Fans of Natasa and Hardik loved the picture and it has got more than 445K likes in just 24 hours. KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and various others reacted to the post. Here is the post.

Due to the coronavirus stimulated lockdown, Hardik Pandya is staying at home and is enjoying with his family. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic started dating in 2019 and got engaged on January 1, 2020. The couple have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Last month, Hardik shared an important message through social media - "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Hardik and Natasa enthralled audience by posting some working out together videos and also some of the funny conversations during the lockdown period.

Hardik Pandya was set to return to the field in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL) but due to COVID-19, the BCCI has indefinitely postponed IPL. The all-rounder hasn't been playing international cricket since September 2019. He had recovered during the 2019 World Cup and had skipped the Caribbean Tour.

Hardik Pandya suffered a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup. He recovered to play 2019 IPL and the World Cup but the injury resurfaced. Pandya underwent a successful surgery in London in October 2019.