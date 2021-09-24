Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of BNP Paribas Open At Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka of Japan has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. She stated earlier this month that she will be taking another extended gap from tennis following her loss at the US Open.

After falling in the third round of the US Open, the four-time Grand Slam champion said that she needed a break to focus on her mental health.

Osaka has struggled on the court since withdrawing from the French Open in May after a disagreement with tournament administrators about mandatory media appearances, which she said had a negative influence on her.

In 2018, the 23-year-old Japanese player won her maiden WTA championship in Indian Wells.

"2018 Champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from #BNPP021. We look forward to seeing in 2022, Naomi, "BNP Paribas wrote on Twitter.

"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match. I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while," she said after the defeat. She also withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in the early rounds in July.

The former world number one has dropped out of the top five in the WTA rankings and is now placed eighth.