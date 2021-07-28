Nandu Natekar Has Special Place in India's Sporting History: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences over the demise of Indian badminton great Nandu Natekar.

"Shri Nandu Natekar has a special place in India's sporting history. He was an outstanding badminton player and a great mentor. His success continues to motivate budding athletes. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Nandu Natekar was the first Indian to win an international badminton title in 1956. He died on Wednesday in Pune. The 88-year-old was suffering from age-related ailments.

During his career, he won over 100 national and international trophies. Natekar is survived by his son Gaurav, who is a seven-time Indian national tennis champion, and two daughters.

The Badminton Association of India expressed their condolences on the loss of famous badminton player Nandu Natekar.