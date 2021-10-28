Namibia's Blockbuster Debut in T20 World Cup Wins Hearts

Namibia recovered from a tough situation in a low-scoring game to defeat Scotland by four wickets in their opening Super 12 encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Namibia, who had defeated Ireland and the Netherlands to reach the Super 12 stage, reduced Scotland to 109 for eight as left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann hit three times in the opening over.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and chose to bat first.

The Scottish spinners Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, and Michael Lesk kept the pressure on Namibia's batters, but the experienced David Wiese (16 off 15) and JJ Smith (32 not out off 23) found a way to escape the shackles.

Wiese was removed with Namibia on the verge of victory, but Smit ensured his side crossed the finish line in the 20th over with a six-over point. Scotland bowled their hearts out, but their batsmen' failure to score enough runs proved to be their undoing

Earlier, Trumpelmann grabbed three wickets in the first over of their maiden game. George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, and Richie Berrington were all sacked by the pacer.

In back-to-back deliveries, the 23-year-old sent MacLeod and Berrington back to the pavilion, almost missing out on a hat-trick.

Also Read: ICC T20i Batting Rankings: Kohli, KL Rahul Fall

#Namibia won the match and are 3rd on points table ahead of #India & #NewZealand

Excellent performance by the minnows #T20WorldCup2021 #T20WC — Pakistan (@KhurramZiaKhan) October 27, 2021

Historic win for namibia comes super 12 and win against scotland what a team its like 2003kenya🇳🇦#Namibia #NAMvSCO #ICCT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DUotEg2P0Q — Inshal Khan (@InshalKhan124) October 27, 2021