Namibia Squad For T20 World Cup 2021

Namibia has named their squad for the T20 World Cup, which takes place from October 17 to November 5. Surprisingly, former South-African all-rounder David Wiese will be in the Namibia national team. Gerhard Erasmus will lead the team.

Namibia has a number of players to keep an eye on. Leg-spinner Nicol Loftie-Eaton and speed bowler Ruben Trumpelmann come to mind. The African country is in Group A of the first round, with Ireland, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.

If they finish in the top two, they will go to the Super-12 stage, where the big teams will compete. Although the prospects of qualification are low, Namibia is also capable of giving a few miracles.

As David Wiese’s father was born in Namibia, so he is eligible to play for the country. The 36-year-old has experience playing in the T20’s. He played in the IPL, CPL, BPL, and PSL.

Namibia’s Squad for the T20 World Cup:

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France

Reserve Player: Mauritius Ngupita