Myntra Fashion Challenge For Today's IPL Match Between CSK-RCB: Deets Inside

After World Cup, Pakistan, and India series, most cricket lovers liked Indian Premier League. Not only the audience but even the Players from different nations like watching IPL. IPL has a lot of craze among the nations. To attract cricket fans, online platform applications are doing contests and giving cool gifts.

The ongoing match is between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Most of the fans seeing this like Kohli vs Dhoni. Twitter flooded with memes under the hashtag, #CSKVSRCB.

Online shopping app grabbed this opportunity and came up with a contest. Today's contest is to share their most fashionable moment from IPL.

You can share your answers by using #CSKFashionPodu or #RCBFashionChallengers or #MyntraFashionChallenge. Multiple entries are allowed. So, take the chance and share the most fashionable moment from IPL

Make ur team WIN #MyntraFashionChallenge by sharing their most fashionable moment from IPL using #CSKFashionPodu OR #RCBFashionChallengers + #MyntraFashionChallenge



Team with most entries WINS

+ 5 most interesting answers from winning team get signed merch. #Contest#CSKvsRCB — Myntra (@myntra) April 25, 2021