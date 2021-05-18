My Wife And I Received Death Threats After That Match: Fad du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, the former South African captain, has revealed that he and his wife received death threats after South Africa's World Cup loss to New Zealand in 2011. It was the tournament's third quarter-final in Dhaka, and both teams were pitted against each other.

Du Plessis revealed the darkest moments of his career. He said that "I received death threats after that match. My wife received death threats. We turned on social media and we were blown away. It became very personal. There were some very offensive things said that I won’t repeat”

In that game, New Zealand batted first and posted 221 for 8 in 50 overs. SouthAfrica was bundled up for 172 in response.

Faf du Plessis walked in to bat when South Africa was reduced to 121 for 4 during the 222-run chase. Soon after, AB de Villiers was run out at the keeper's end, and du Plessis' 36 runs were insufficient to save his team from a huge collapse. South Africa was defeated by New Zealand by 49 runs, and Faf was fined 50% of his match fee for pushing Kyle Mills, the New Zealand 12th man.