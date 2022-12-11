My Love Today, Tomorrow and Forever: Anushka Sharma Shares Pictures With Virat Kohli On 5th Wedding Anniversary

Anushka and her husband Virat are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. The actress posted hilarious and previously unseen images of herself and her husband on her Instagram account on this momentous occasion.

"What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! ❤️Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back ✅ Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour ❤️Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things 👌Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER," captioned Anushka Sharma

After Anushka posted her funny images of Virat with an interesting caption, the batsman said, "You surely have the finest photos of me"

Virat also posted an unseen picture of himself and his wife to celebrate their 5 years of marriage. "How fortunate I am to have found you, I love you with all my heart," he added. The actress responded, "Thank God you didn't go for 'payback' post."

5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart ❤️♾️❤️♾️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PISyxaDD6S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2022

