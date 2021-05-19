My Husband, I Would Love To Join You: Mayanti To Date Invite

Mayanti Langer is a well-known person in the cricket community. The Indian sports journalist works for Sports Network. During her career, she hosted a number of tournaments. Mayanti hosted Football Cafe on Zee Sports during ESPN's coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Other notable tournaments that the well-known female host has hosted include the 2018 Indian Premier League, the 2019 Indian Premier League, and the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Mayanti Langer is also a regular on social media. On a few occasions, trollers had previously mocked her husband, Stuart Binny. However, Mayanti has always defended her husband by coming up with epic retorts.

In a recent instance, a Twitter user dropped an interesting message to Mayanti Langer. He invited Mayanti on a date and went gaga over her beauty. He got the attention of Mayanti and she gave an epic reply.

He tweeted, "When I see you. I dn't mind watching the IPL. You are a perfect blend of class & personality. I wish I was influential enough to take you to dinner. I don't have words to say how beautiful you are. "

Mayanti replied to the user saying, "Thank you! My husband and I would love to join you"