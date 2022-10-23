My Friendship With MS Dhoni Will Cherish For Rest Of My Life: Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli: India and Pakistan teams were ready to play their T20 World Cup 2022 first match on October 23 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli spoke in the ICC Review Podcast and recalled his memories of the 2007 World Cup win and said about his relationship with MS Dhoni.

"I was looking around at all the guys; I was the youngest on the (2011 World Cup-winning team), so it felt odd to be a part of my first World Cup and have us win it. I witnessed the feelings of all the men who had been there for so long, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and others "Kohli said.

When asked about Dhoni, Kohli stated "What I went through with my friendship and connection with MS Dhoni is tough to put into words since it is built on understanding and trust. When people talk about batting together and calling for runs, we never did. As soon as the ball went into the gap, we never called. I knew he was going for two, and I'm going for two as well. In 10-12 years, we had one or two misunderstandings. There was always that trust, that faith between us that we would do the job for the team "In the ICC Review, Kohli stated

"The connection developed outside of the game as a result of that faith and confidence. We spoke about a lot of subjects, we completely understood one other's views, and the support he gave me in my early days was vital to my development, " he said.

In addition, "It was never as if either he or I were the captain. He was always the same person to me. His advice was always useful to me. It was never about who was the captain for us, it was always a free-flowing relationship. It is something I will remember for the rest of my life."