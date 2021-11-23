My First Love Was Rahul Dravid I'll Start Following Cricket Again: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha, the Indian actress, stated that Rahul Dravid was her first crush. Richa said that she used to watch cricket occasionally because of Dravid, but she lost interest in the game once her favourite player retired.

"I wasn't a big fan of cricket during my younger days." My brother liked cricket. There were times when I would sit in front of the television and watch the game. I was astounded by Rahul Dravid's performance. When he got out, I had to stop watching the game, "said Richa in an interview.

Even though he is no longer a player, Dravid's presence in the Indian dressing room is enough to watch the sport again. I'm going to start watching the game again now that Dravid is back, she said.

Dravid just took over as Team India's head coach, succeeding Ravi Shastri. His period began on a high note, with India thrashing New Zealand 3-0 in the just concluded T20I series.