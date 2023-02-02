Mumbai Likley To Host WPL 2023 Auction On This Date

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is expected to take place on February 13 in Mumbai. The auction, which will see five teams bidding for their choice of players, will be conducted in a luxurious South Mumbai hotel, according to Cricbuzz. The franchises have also been formally instructed to begin planning for the day-long event and make appropriate travel arrangements.

Adani Group, Reliance-backed IndiaWin Sports (Mumbai Indians), Capri Global, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals secured the teams in the WPL. Adani Group franchise is named Gujarat Giants, while Capri Global named their franchise Lucknow Warriors.

The competition will be held at two locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL, while Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host the WPL, with Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune serving as a backup alternative.

However, no formal statement has been issued, and last-minute changes are possible.

