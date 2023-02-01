Mumbai Indians Player Tops ICC T20I Rankings

India's middle order hitter and Mumbai Indians player Suryakumar Yadav, retained his No. 1 spot in the current ICC T20 rankings, which were revealed on Wednesday. Suryakumar scored 47 runs in the first match of India's current series against New Zealand in Ranchi, giving him a rating of 910 points.

Suryakumar's current rating points put him within striking distance of England batter Dawid Malan in the battle for the greatest rating among men's T20I batters of all time. Malan had a rating of 915 points in Cape Town in 2020, but Suryakumar now has the second-highest rating of all time for T20I hitters, trailing only Malan.

He ranked first among current hitters after scoring 239 runs in six matches at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and he has just been crowned the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Yuzvendra Chahal of India has risen six places to 34th in the T20I bowling rankings, while Kuldeep Yadav has risen 54 places to 81st. Mitchell Santner of New Zealand is in the top 10, while Michael Bracewell has risen from 58th to 37th.

Also Read: Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Players Likely to Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer