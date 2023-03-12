This Mumbai Indians Player Ruled Out of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: A big blow to Mumbai Indians, the most successful side in the league. One of the team's key players will be unable to participate for the duration of the season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, top fast bowler Jhye Richardson would be unable to participate in the IPL 2023 owing to injuries. The Aussie has already been ruled out of the one-day international series against India. He is suffering from a hamstring injury, and it may take him a long time to recover. His participation in the Ashes series against England is also in jeopardy.

"Injuries are a big part of cricket, thats a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely. But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let’s do this," tweeted Jhye Richardson

The Mumbai team has won the IPL title five times under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, but the team struggled last season and finished last. Mumbai Indians will play their first match in the IPL 2023 against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore.

