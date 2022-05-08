Mumbai Indians Out of IPL 2022 Playoffs Race

The Mumbai Indians' prospects of making the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs are officially ended. MI was the first side to be eliminated from the IPL 2022 playoff race on Saturday after Punjab Kings were defeated by Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets in Match 52 of the season.

Despite winning a last-over thriller against the Gujarat Titans on Friday, the Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the playoff chase.

MI is in last place in the IPL 2022 points standings, earning only four points from ten games. If MI wins the next match, they will only get 12 points, but it appears that the team that finishes fourth will have at least 14 points. So, officially, the Mumbai Indians were out of the playoff race.

The Mumbai Indians have a history of being slow starts, but they left it too late this year. Mumbai Indians had a disastrous run in the Indian Premier League 2022, suffering eight consecutive defeats until finally winning a game in the competition in the ninth encounter.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Drops A Bomb on IPL's Disrespectful Culture

The Rohit Sharma-led club also set a dubious record by becoming the first team in IPL history to lose eight consecutive matches from the start of the competition. Aside from a few notable players, the squad has struggled this season.