Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos in War to Acquire This!

Indian Premier League is one of the most well-known sporting events and has a brand value of $6 billion. Around 600 million people watch the tournament. Earlier, the BCCI had invited bids for the IPL media rights.

For the IPL media rights, Jeff Bezos, the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, and Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, will participate in the auction.

Aside from Bezos and Ambani's companies, Disney-Star, Apple, Google, Sony Group Corp., and others will participate in the e-auction for media rights on Sunday, June 12.

The auction will take place on June 12 for four categories:

India's television rights

India's digital rights

In every season, 18 games have non-exclusive digital rights in India.

Overseas television and digital rights

The reserve price for television rights in India is Rs. 18130 crores, while the reserve price for digital rights in India is Rs. 12210 crores.

The reserve price for non-exclusive digital rights in India for 18 games per season is set at Rs. 1440 crores, which is likely to attract more bidders. Bidding for overseas TV and digital rights is expected to begin at Rs. 1110 crores.

Star won the IPL media rights for five years, from 2018 to 2022. They paid Rs. 16347 crores for the rights. The collective base price is now set at Rs. 32890 crore. The bid is expected to be worth Rs. 45,000 crores.