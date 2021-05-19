MS Dhoni's Love Story With Wife Sakshi Is Pure Magic

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of Team India, is a legendary cricketer, but he is also a dedicated family guy. Dhoni is married to Sakshi, and the couple has a daughter named Ziva. MSD's love story with Sakshi is also very magical and as charismatic as he is.

Here are the full details of this adorable couple's love story.

Dhoni and Sakshi are childhood friends:

Dhoni and Sakshi had known each other since childhood as their fathers were both employed at Ranchi's MECON. Dhoni and Sakshi attended the same college too. Sakshi's family, however, moved to Dehradun when she was a child because her father was transferred. Years passed before they reconnected, but fate had other plans.

Sakshi's education details:

Sakshi was born in Assam and attended Welham Girls School in Dehradun for her primary education. Sakshi graduated from the Institute of Hotel Management in Aurangabad with a degree in hotel management.

After ten years:

Dhoni and Sakshi met in Kolkata after ten years. The meeting took place at the Taj Bengal in Kolkata, where Team India was staying. Sakshi was interning with Taj Bengal during team India's stay.

Love at first sight:

Sakshi's boss, Yudhajit Dutta, introduced her to Dhoni on her last day of internship, and he fell in love with her right away. Dhoni later texted Dutta for Sakshi's number.

The Duo started dating:

Dhoni sent Sakshi several texts, but she didn't respond. However, Dhoni continued to message her, and the two began dating in March 2008.

Wedding

On July 4, 2010, in Dehradun, MS Dhoni and Sakshi got married. Dhoni's friends from sports, politics, and the film industry were in attendance at the wedding. Before her marriage to Dhoni, Sakshi was a relatively unknown face.