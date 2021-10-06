MS Dhoni's Last Match at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni provided an update on his future in the IPL, stating that he will return to Chepauk and play his final game in Chennai.

Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, and Shardul Thakur, were interacting with fans on CSK's official YouTube page.

A fan asked Dhoni why he chose August 15 to announce his retirement from international cricket, and she expressed her disappointment at not being able to attend the wicketkeeper-farewell batter's game.

In response, Dhoni stated that he would like to meet his fans and hopes to play his final game in Chennai. There can't be a better day than August 15th. When it comes to my farewell, you can always come and watch me play for CSK, and that can be my final game.

You will still have the chance to bid me farewell. "Hopefully, we'll come to Chennai and play my final game there, and I'll be able to meet all of my fans," Dhoni said during a live session on CSK's YouTube page.

Dhoni's updates suggest that the wicketkeeper-batter will play for CSK in next year's IPL. Dhoni has led CSK to the IPL playoffs for the 11th time.