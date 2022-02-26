MS Dhoni's CSK Masterstroke For IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, is ready to kick off the IPL 2022 season. They have a 20-day pre-IPL camp to prepare for the T20 League like they do every season.

The practice sessions are set to begin on March 2 at Surat's Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, rather than the Chepauk Stadium.

"Top cricketing stars such as MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, and other national and international stars may be a part of the practice camp. The cricket franchise picked Surat because we have created grounds using the same soil as it is in Mumbai, " Nainesh Desai, president of the Surat Cricket Association, told Insidesport

All of the players will be enclosed in bio-bubbles, and fans will be permitted to observe the practice sessions.

Around 25-30 players, support staff, medical personnel, CSK management members, and net bowlers will go to Surat for the training camp.

Also Read: These CSK Players Will Definitely Find A Place in Playing XI For IPL 2022

CSK's Squad:

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma.