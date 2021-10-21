MS Dhoni Will Make These Key Decisions for Team India During T20 World Cup

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the group stage matches and practise matches for the World Cup were going smoothly. The Indian team will start their fight on October 24 against Pakistan. Most cricket lovers are eagerly waiting for this match.

We knew that, in the T20 World Cup, the BCCI had announced MS Dhoni as a mentor. As there was a head coach (Ravi Shastri), a bowling coach, and a fielding coach were there in the team, but why did the BCCI choose MS Dhoni as a mentor?

The BCCI believed that MS Dhoni's experience would be extremely beneficial to the team, and even Virat Kohli had agreed to it. Sourav Ganguly, president of the BCCI, confirmed that MS. Dhoni is not taking any fees.

Also Read: ManU to Owner Glazer Family Eye IPL Team?

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted T20 World Cup titles in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. He had knowledge of players and pitches. As per reports, MS Dhoni will give his suggestions on bowlers. In the Indian squad, there are five spinners. Dhoni may suggest which player to bowl with based on the pitch conditions. As there are powerful batters in the batting line-up, Dhoni may not be involved in it.

Even in the warm-up matches, we see that Dhoni is giving lessons to Rishabh Pant on wicket keeping. As it is the last T20 World Cup for Virat Kohli as a captain, he is eager to win the title. The BCCI believed MS Dhoni's knowledge would be beneficial to the team's chances of winning the World Cup.