MS Dhoni Wants CSK To Retain This Top Player

The rift between Ravindra Jadeja and the management of the Chennai Super Kings was one of the most talked about subjects during the last IPL. For the last six months, there were rumors over Jadeja's transfer to other franchises, it appears Jadeja will stay with CSK only.

Jadeja stepped down from the captaincy during the middle of the tournament, and he did not play the remaining matches due to injury. After the IPL 2022 season, Jadeja deleted all CSK-related posts from his social media sites, sparking outrage.

It is known that IPL 2023 mini- auction likely to be scheduled in December and franchises have to submit their retention players list by November 15. In this contest, there were reports that CSK might release Jadeja.

According to the Times of India report, the captain, MS Dhoni has told the management that Jadeja cannot be released. He is a hugely important element of the squad, and Dhoni believes Jadeja's impact cannot be recreated by any player, especially with CSK playing their home games in Chennai.

It is worth mentioning that, Jadeja had not spoken with the CSK management in a long time. In the meanwhile, he suffered an injury that kept him out of India's World Cup roster, and he is currently on the mend.

