MS Dhoni Tribute to CSK Fans, Last Match at Chepauk Stadium Chennai 

After winning his fourth title earlier this year in the United Arab Emirates, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni discussed his future goals in cricket during CSK's Indian Premier League 2021 celebrations.

MS Dhoni has stated that he wants to play his final T20 in Chennai. "I'll think about it; there's plenty of time; we're just in November right now. The IPL 2022 season will begin in April, "Dhoni stated.

I've always planned my cricket. You are aware that my most recent game was in Ranchi. So maybe my final T20 will be in Chennai. We don't know if it will be next year or in five years, "Dhoni remarked when speaking to the audience at Saturday's event.

Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister MK Stalin who was the chief guest for the celebrations said that "Dear MS Dhoni, we want you to lead Chennai Super Kings for many seasons. You are from Jharkhand but for us, Tamil Nadu people, you are one among us."

Last month, the former India captain declared that he would prefer to play his final game in Chennai. When it comes to saying farewell, you may still come and see me play for CSK, and that could be my final game. As a result, you will still have the opportunity to wish me farewell.