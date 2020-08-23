Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an absolute example of his humble nature. Dhoni is known for his down to earth attitude and he has won the hearts of the people not only with his cricketing skills but also with his nature.

Recently, a Twitter user by the name of George shared a video and captioned it as, "When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, 'Your legs are too long', sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me." The video features MS Dhoni sitting in the economy class seat, having conversations with other CSK cricketers including Suresh Raina. Here is the video.

Except Harbhajan Singh, all the other CSK players left for UAE on Friday. Harbhajan has decided to stay back because of his mother’s illness. The CSK squad will be in a six-day quarantine after landing in the UAE. The 13th edition of IPL 2020 will begin in the UAE from September 19.

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan had told Sportstar, “The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm."

Here is the video of cricketers practising session. CSK shared the video and captioned it as, "The super camp sorely missed the super fans, thanks to COVID. But we managed to end it with a loud whistle!"

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from International Cricket on August 15th. Fans and other celebs became emotional after knowing about the former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from international cricket. Ever since Dhoni made the announcement, the entire media is filled with stories about MS Dhoni and his life. Earlier, former India test specialist VVS Laxman said that Dhoni took charge of the wheel and drove the team bus to the hotel.