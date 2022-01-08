MS Dhoni Sends Special Gift To Pakistan Player Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf, a Pakistani bowler, was overjoyed after receiving a wonderful gift from former India captain MS Dhoni. Rauf rushed to Twitter to share that Dhoni had given him a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) number "7" jersey. He also expressed gratitude to Dhoni and the CSK team management for the present.

"The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support.," Haris Rauf wrote on Twitter

The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 7, 2022

Rauf was in Pakistan's playing XI when the two sides met on the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage last year, but he never got to face Dhoni.

Also Read: IPL 2021: See How David Warner Reacted After SRH Axed Him From Captaincy

Notably, the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman was a member of India's coaching team. In that game, Pakistan defeated India by ten wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

CSK's retained MS Dhoni, ahead of this year's blockbuster auction, will earn INR 12 crore per year.

Rauf, on the other hand, is now in Australia for the Big Bash League (BBL) season, where he is playing for the Melbourne Stars side.