MS Dhoni, Sakshi Expecting Second Child

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made history by winning their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. At the heart of CSK's record-breaking success was skipper MS Dhoni, who appeared in his 10th final, his ninth with CSK, and led his team to victory yet again.

As fans celebrated the cricket legend's success, a touching video of his wife and daughter running to congratulate him went viral on social media. The video of Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva running onto the field to embrace the man of the hour, on the other hand, sparked speculation among fans.

Netizens speculated on Twitter that Dhoni and his wife were expecting their second child. Sakshi's alleged baby bump was visible in a close-up photograph shared by Dhoni's CSK teammate Suresh Raina.

According to reports, Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka has confirmed Sakshi's pregnancy and the couple is expecting a child in 2022. Sakshi is four months pregnant.