MS Dhoni Is Not Leaving CSK, He's The Maharaja Of IPL Franchise: Brad Hogg

MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings are two names that are synonymous with the IPL franchise in cricket. CSK bought Dhoni in the auctions in 2008 and designated him as the captain of the team.

Indian team won Champions Trophy in 2010 and 2014 under Dhoni's captaincy. Dhoni has won the IPL title three times with CSK: in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

Even in IPL 2021, CSK appeared to be on track for another top-four finish, as they appeared to be a strong all-around team. In the 14th season, Dhoni's captaincy was praised as well, as he provided crucial advice to players such as Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and others.

Also Read: Team India Left in the Lurch Over Replacements After BCCI's Silence

With a mega-auction set for 2022, fans have begun to speculate on Dhoni's role in the squad and whether he could play for another team. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has denied that Dhoni will play in the IPL for another team. He stated that if Dhoni does not do well as a player for CSK, he will convert into a coaching role.

Hogg wrote on Twitter that "MS Dhoni is not leaving.@ChennaiIPL. He is the Maharaja of the franchise. He will transition into a coaching role. "

MS Dhoni is not leaving @ChennaiIPL He is the Maharaja of the franchise. He will transition into a coaching role. #IPL https://t.co/DtCmjtEk6c — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 5, 2021

With the IPL 2021 season starting in September, Dhoni will be looking to lead his team to another playoff spot while attempting to win their fourth trophy.