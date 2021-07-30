MS Dhoni New Look Trends On Social Media

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has been sighted sporting a new hairstyle, which has led to a split in opinion among his supporters. While some people think it's adorable, others believe he should have chosen a different hairstyle.

The renowned stylist Aalim Hakim posted some images of the former skipper on his official Instagram account.

"Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut and beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, "captioned Aalim.

Earlier on Tuesday, the former captain stole the show when photos of him in a throwback jersey went viral following a commercial shoot. Farah Khan, a filmmaker, directed Dhoni for an advertisement, and as soon as the photos were shared on social media, fans and admirers couldn't stop themselves. Whatever Dhoni does always trends on social media and now his new looks are being discussed avidly among cricketing fans.