MS Dhoni Name Missing From Wisden's T 20I List

The Wisden magazine has made India's all-time T20I team but shockingly left out the legendary and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name in the list much to the shock of Dhoni’s fans.

Despite his long list of achievements, including winning the World Cup the former skipper failed to make it to the list which is considered the Bible of Cricket.

One of the best cricketers who played for India, Dhoni is also a wicketkeeper par excellence and turned around umpteen matches with his skills behind the stumps. His leadership skills pushed the team to win the World Cup for the second time and he adjusts comfortably to any team that he is part of.He became the first player in world cricket to captain a team in 300 T20 games across various competitions.

While the XI had Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as openers, Surayakumar Yadav came in as number 3 in this team. Yuvraj Singh was slotted at number 5 followed by Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, and Karthik. R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra completed India's bowling attack. Virender Sehwag was listed as the twelfth man.

