MS Dhoni Message For Social Cause Backfires: Check Twitterati Reaction

Jun 26, 2021, 13:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

MS Dhoni is currently on a vacation in Shimla with his family. Despite his retirement from international cricket, he still has a sizable social media following. The Chennai Super Kings team shared a photo of him on Friday, with the captain sending a powerful message to everyone.

 In that picture, Dhoni is seen wearing a red t-shirt and standing next to a wooden plank that reads, "PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS."

CSK captioned it as "Planting the right thoughts! Thala"

As usual, a slew of admirers reacted to the photo, but this time it wasn't simply loved that Dhoni received. Despite sending a powerful message, Twitterati slammed Dhoni for posing next to a wooden plank and asking others to save the forests.

Here are some reactions:

