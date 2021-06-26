MS Dhoni Message For Social Cause Backfires: Check Twitterati Reaction
MS Dhoni is currently on a vacation in Shimla with his family. Despite his retirement from international cricket, he still has a sizable social media following. The Chennai Super Kings team shared a photo of him on Friday, with the captain sending a powerful message to everyone.
In that picture, Dhoni is seen wearing a red t-shirt and standing next to a wooden plank that reads, "PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS."
CSK captioned it as "Planting the right thoughts! Thala"
Also Read: T20 World Cup 2021 To Begin On This Date In UAE
As usual, a slew of admirers reacted to the photo, but this time it wasn't simply loved that Dhoni received. Despite sending a powerful message, Twitterati slammed Dhoni for posing next to a wooden plank and asking others to save the forests.
Here are some reactions:
Planting the right thoughts! 💛
Thala 😍#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/rbZmSwGA2n
— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) June 25, 2021
How many tress he had to cut down to make that wood house ? Naanum thala fan tha...but just asking! 😅
— Ashwin Kumaar K S (@tamilcule) June 25, 2021
What an pity. Standing under a wooden house, someone is preaching to plant trees. Boss look around and tell us how many trees were cut to.make this shade? Ridiculous hypocrites.
— Kumar Abhishek (@Kumarabhishek1) June 25, 2021
Cut a tree 🌲🌴 nd write on it.
"Plant trees & save forest" pic.twitter.com/fseRS0fDUB
— Rahul Shrivastava 🇮🇳🇮🇳 🛕🚩 (@Rahulshrivstava) June 26, 2021
I am not sure what place is this which is made up of only wood and written the quote over the wood. Someone can explain if it has message or simply for publicity
— Yashwanth Raj YaddY (@Yashwanth_YaddY) June 25, 2021
Cut down the tree.😡😡
Tell them not to cut down the tree😂😂
Poda 😂😂 Waste Fellow @ChennaiIPL
And @msdhoni #Beast || @actorvijay || #ThalapathyVijay || #Master
— 🔥 𝕵𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖆 𝕾𝖆𝖐𝖙𝖍𝖎 ᵗʰᵃˡᵃᵖᵃᵗʰʸ 😎 ⓂⒾ 💙 (@Itz_FireKiss27) June 25, 2021