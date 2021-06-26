MS Dhoni Message For Social Cause Backfires: Check Twitterati Reaction

MS Dhoni is currently on a vacation in Shimla with his family. Despite his retirement from international cricket, he still has a sizable social media following. The Chennai Super Kings team shared a photo of him on Friday, with the captain sending a powerful message to everyone.

In that picture, Dhoni is seen wearing a red t-shirt and standing next to a wooden plank that reads, "PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS."

CSK captioned it as "Planting the right thoughts! Thala"

As usual, a slew of admirers reacted to the photo, but this time it wasn't simply loved that Dhoni received. Despite sending a powerful message, Twitterati slammed Dhoni for posing next to a wooden plank and asking others to save the forests.

Here are some reactions:

How many tress he had to cut down to make that wood house ? Naanum thala fan tha...but just asking! 😅 — Ashwin Kumaar K S (@tamilcule) June 25, 2021

What an pity. Standing under a wooden house, someone is preaching to plant trees. Boss look around and tell us how many trees were cut to.make this shade? Ridiculous hypocrites. — Kumar Abhishek (@Kumarabhishek1) June 25, 2021

Cut a tree 🌲🌴 nd write on it.

"Plant trees & save forest" pic.twitter.com/fseRS0fDUB — Rahul Shrivastava 🇮🇳🇮🇳 🛕🚩 (@Rahulshrivstava) June 26, 2021