MS Dhoni Meets Thalapathy Vijay, Fans Overjoyed

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper (CSK), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, recently paid a visit to the sets of Tamil actor Vijay's next film, Beast, in Chennai. The images of the two celebrities meeting have gone viral on the internet.

Dhoni has a special relationship with the people of Chennai, being the captain of the Chennai Super Kings squad. He was even given the nickname 'Thala,' which is often used to refer to actor Ajith.

Vijay and Dhoni had a special bond. In 2008, Vijay was the brand ambassador for MS Dhoni's IPL side, Chennai Super Kings. An older photo of these celebrities is also doing the rounds on social media.

Few more pics of #ThalapathyVijay and #Dhoni who happened to meet in a Chennai studio pic.twitter.com/DGtdROaLwF — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 12, 2021

This is #HIGH !! #BEAST THE WORD SUITS BOTH OF THEM ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @actorvijay Anna and @msdhoni MY FAVOURITES IN ONE PICTURE 🎬🎬🎬🎬🧨🧨🧨🧨 pic.twitter.com/iLvjiYf6wQ — thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 12, 2021