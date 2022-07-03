MS Dhoni In London For His 41st Birthday, Wife Sakshi's Picture Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings skipper, MS Dhoni has travelled to London with his family to celebrate his 41st birthday on July 7. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared Dhoni's picture in London on her Instagram story, which quickly went viral.

According to recent reports, Dhoni is suffering from a knee problem, and despite being one of the wealthiest cricketers in the world, he is seeking Ayurvedic treatment in Ranchi rather than a doctor.

Vaidya Bandhan Singh Kharwar has been treating patients for the past 28 years at Katingkela, near Ranchi, in the Lapung police station region. He has a tarpaulin tent under a tree where Dhoni has been visiting him every four days for the last month to collect a dose of his medication.