MS Dhoni Likely To Retire After IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League 2023 season is on the cards. All 10 franchises were busy making preparations for the forthcoming season. It is known that the IPL 2023 mini-auction is likely to be held in December, and 10 franchises have to announce their retain and release player lists by November 15.

Speaking of the Chennai Super Kings, there is news that skipper MS Dhoni will retire from the IPL.

According to the Telegraph, "Dhoni is likely to retire from cricket after next year's IPL, and the BCCI is eager to put his knowledge and technical skills to good use. Because handling three formats is becoming too difficult for head coach Rahul Dravid, the former captain may be requested to work with a specialised group of players."

"The BCCI has discussed including Mahendra Singh Dhoni in some capacity with the T20 squad to provide expert talent for that fearless type of cricket in ICC events," the report continued.

It is known that Dhoni played an interim role in the T20 World Cup 2021 side, which India knocked out in the group stages.

