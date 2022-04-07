MS Dhoni Gets The Red Card, Deets Inside

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has requested the Indian Premier League (IPL) to remove a promotional advertisement starring former Indian captain MS Dhoni

The council made this recommendation after a road safety organization filed a complaint alleging that the promo is against traffic laws. Consumer unity and trust society (cuts) filed a complaint against the promotional campaign, which depicts Dhoni as a bus driver who stops the bus on a crowded road.

When a traffic cop arrives on the scene and queries Dhoni about his behavior, he responds that they are watching the 'super over' of an IPL match. The traffic officer says this is routine during IPL.

The issue was taken into consideration by the ASCI, a voluntary industry organization. Following that, members of the council's consumer complaints committee (CCC) saw the advertisement with a representative of the firm that created it.

The ASCI identified a breach of its rules and ordered the advertising business to either edit or withdraw the commercial by April 2022. The corporation has responded and said that it will withdraw.

Here's the IPL Promo Video: