MS Dhoni Cricket Academy Opened In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: MS Dhoni Cricket Academy, founded by former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, was opened on Friday at the Delhi Public School, Nacharam.

Malla Reddy, Telangana's Minister of Labour and Employment, Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), Mihir Diwakar, Managing Director of MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) and Aarka Sports, and Malka Komaraiah, Chairman of Delhi Public School (DPS) Nadergul, officially inaugurated the academy.

According to Mihir, by next year, the institution will have seven to eight centers in the city, with plans to expand to every city and district in Telangana. He also revealed that talented athletes from low-income families will receive free coaching, schooling, and housing.

Minister Malla Reddy stated that "cricket is a popular sport in Hyderabad. There is at least one cricketer on every street in the city. From now on, you (MSDCA) must highlight them and develop future players like MS Dhoni. He also complimented them for selecting Hyderabad as the location for their high-performance center."

Later, a Memorandum of Understanding was exchanged between Delhi Public School, Pallavi Group of Institutions, and MS Dhoni Cricket Academy to establish the academies in Telangana.