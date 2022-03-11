MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in Hyderabad, Deets Inside

MS Dhoni Cricket Academy opened at Delhi Public School Nacharam in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman, Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy, inaugurated the training program in the presence of V Venkatram, Yasasvi Malka, COO DPS & Pallavi group of institutions, and Robin Jacob, Director of Brainiacs Bee.

In the presence of a few trainees, the nets and pitch was inaugurated. The SATS president praised M Komaraiah, Pro Vice-Chairman of DPS and Pallavi Group of Institutions, for fostering sports in all of his schools by providing world-class facilities.

Speaking at the event, V Venkatram said, "In order to be a successful player, you must first be a decent human being."

Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants Jersey Leaked Ahead of IPL 2022

M. Yasasvi stated that the minimum age to undertake instruction at the academy is seven years old, with no maximum age limit.

In the academy, he said that they have provided nine turf pitches, residential amenities for trainees, a hostel, an ultra-modern gymnasium, fitness and physiotherapy centers, and nutrition specialists.