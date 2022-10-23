From MS Dhoni To Babar Azam Meet Captains Who Won Most T20I Matches

T20 World Cup 2022: MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan are widely recognised as two of the greatest white-ball captains to have led their respective countries in international cricket, particularly in Twenty20 Internationals.

Finch took over as Australia's white-ball captain in the midst of the Sandpapergate scandal and guided the team to their first T20 World Cup win last year in the UAE. Now, Aaron Finch has reached a significant milestone as Australia's T20I captain, having surpassed both Eoin Morgan and MS Dhoni.

Aaron Finch has now led Australia in 73 T20Is, eclipsing the record of 72 matches held by both Dhoni and Morgan as T20I captain.

Under Finch's captaincy, Australia has won 38 and lost 31, but most importantly, they won all but one match in last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE. Finch was also a fortuitous element, as he won the tosses in the semi-final and final in chasing-friendly conditions.

Kane Williamson of New Zealand has captained his team in 63 T20Is so far, while Babar Azam of Pakistan has 59 T20I caps. Virat Kohli of India captained 50 matches, while Rohit Sharma captained 45.