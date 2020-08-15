NEW DELHI: Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his instagram handle.

The announcement came a day after the 39-year-old joined his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates in Chennai ahead of this year's IPL in the UAE.

He had last played the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand which India lost. One of the best runners between the wickets was run out following a hard-earned 50 in that tense game, shattering Indian hopes and leaving him in a state of disbelief.

The India's loved wicket-keeper will go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India. He has played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

The last leg of his career was, however, marred by a drop in form, prompting several critics to question his resolve to continue. But, he nevertheless signs off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career.

In the Test format, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him.

However, runs are not the parameter on which Dhoni's career can be truly judged. Considered a punter by some and a master strategist by several others, it was Dhoni's captaincy, wondrous reading of match situations and the jaw-dropping hand-speed behind stumps that had the cricket world mesmerised.

In the world of IPL too, the man left an indelible mark. Revered as ''Thala'', he led the Chennai Super Kings to three trophies.