MS Dhoni 41st Birthday Celebration Pictures

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday today (July 7). Dhoni is now in London with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, taking a well-deserved break following the IPL 2022. On Wednesday night, Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram account shared a video of MS Dhoni celebrating his 41st birthday.

Dhoni celebrated his birthday with family and friends, including Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram stories include the young Delhi stumper.

On the other hand, Dhoni was spotted at the SW19 among a star-studded audience cheering on his favourite tennis talents. Dhoni was spotted smiling for a selfie with his buddies. The pictures went viral on social media.