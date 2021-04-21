MS Dhoni’s Parents Covid Positive, CSK Fans Worried

Former Indian Skipper MS Dhoni’s parents had tested positive for Covid-19. They have been admitted to the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi and their oxygen levels are stable. The sudden development has become a cause of worry for CSK fans who are die-hard followers of MS Dhoni.

Dhoni is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings team in IPL. At present, the IPL matches are going at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the next two matches, CSK will move to Delhi for further games.

It's known that the Jharkhand government announced a lockdown on Tuesday from April 22 to April 29. In the last 24 hours, India reported a total of 2,95,041 cases.