Most Stunning Catch By Women Cricketer Ever Seen

Harleen Deol of India took one of the most spectacular catches in women's cricket history on Friday to dismiss England batswoman Amy Jones during the first T20I at Northampton. Jones was batting on 43 when, in the 19th over, she chipped down the pitch in an attempt to clear the infield off the bowling of Shikha Pandey.

Deol timed her jump perfectly and caught the ball safely as it approached her, but the momentum carried her over the ropes. Deol realised what was going on and threw the ball back in, but before it could hit the ground, she jumped back in time and dove full stretch to complete the catch.

