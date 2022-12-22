Most Heartbreaking Moments From Sports World in 2022

Throughout the 2022 season, there were many heartbreaking moments in sports. Here are the most painful events from the 2022 season, ranging from the retirement of tennis giants to season-ending injuries.

Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds' Death:

The tragic deaths of two Australian cricket heroes and two sports icons sparked shock and mourning throughout the world. Shane Warne, the great Australian spinner, died unexpectedly in March of this year due to a suspected heart attack. Andrew Symonds died in a vehicle accident just two months later, according to press reports.

Serena Williams' farewell and Roger Federer’s retirement:

Legendary tennis stars, Serena Williams and Roger Federer announced retirement which shocked the tennis fraternity. During their farewell speech, both iconic players got emotional and cried. Serena Williams and Roger Federer have broken and created records under their names. Their retirement was one of the most heartbreaking moments for Tennis fans around the world.

England defeats India in the T20 World Cup semi-finals:

During the tournament's group stage, the Men in Blue were unstoppable, winning four of five games, including a thrilling victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Despite a poor start to the competition, England stormed into the finals, defeating India by 10 wickets in the semis. Jos Butler and Alex Hayes batted brilliantly to thrash the Men in Blue with four overs to spare. Without a wicket loss, England defeated India easily, which sparked debate over India's team bowling unit.

Kylian Mbappe’s heroic efforts in FIFA World Cup:

Kylian Mbappe, the French football sensation, had one of the best performances in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, but his efforts were in vain. France was losing 0-2 with 10 minutes remaining in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between France and Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. That was when Mbappe scored two goals in three minutes to help France tie the game and force extra time. Messi scored the third goal with two minutes left, and Kylian Mbappe did not lose hope and scored the goal in the last minutes of the match.

Mbappe became the first player since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat trick in the final. Mbappe convinced his teammates and French football fans that France could defend their crown. But it was not to be, as Argentina defeated France in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster:

More than 130 people were killed in a riot and stampede at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang Regency, East Java, Indonesia, at the beginning of October. Approximately 180 individuals were hurt during the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.

Brazil and Portugal are eliminated in FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matches:

Morocco, a surprise package, defeated Portugal in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The 37-year-old could not end his spectacular career with the golden trophy after becoming the first player to score in five separate World Cup editions. Ronaldo was seen crying after the final whistle, unable to hold back his emotions. Brazil, the overwhelming favorite to win the tournament, was knocked out by a spirited Croatian squad. With Brazil knock out of the tournament, another football legend, Neymar Jr. has seen heartbroken on the ground.

Sebastian Vettel's retirement

Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula One champion, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. Vettel won his maiden Formula One race on a Toro Rosso at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix. At the age of 21, the German became the youngest racer to win a Grand Prix. He won his first Formula One championship two years later and went on to become the youngest quadruple world champion at the age of 26. Vettel accomplished this achievement while racing with Red Bull Racing. He left the team and went to Ferrari for five years before joining Aston Martin Racing, where he retired at the end of the season this year.

Novak Djokovic's entry denied at the Australian Open:

Due to his unvaccinated status, Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic was deported by Australian officials on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open. Djokovic refuses to get immunised against COVID-19 for personal reasons. However, Australian rules demanded that everyone entering the nation be immunised. The 35-year-old filed an appeal with the court. He was eventually removed from the nation. As a result, the eight-time Australian Open winner was unable to defend his championship, and his adversary Rafael Nadal went on to win a Grand Slam record 21st title.

