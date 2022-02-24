The IPL auction was more exciting and had beautiful stories over the years. We have all seen in the previous auctions that unknown faces became billionaires, leaving huge names unsold.

In the recent IPL 2022 auction, for the first time, the Mumbai Indians spent more than ten crores to get the services of a player. The five-time winners paid a whopping INR 15.25 crore to re-sign Ishan Kishan.

In this year's super auction, the wicketkeeper-batter also became the most expensive player, and the new team, Lucknow Super Giants selected KL Rahul for Rs. 17 crores.

Here are the most expensive players in IPL history:

2008 - MS Dhoni (9.5 Cr)

2009 - K Pietersen, A Flintoff (9.8 Cr)

2010 - Kieron Pollard (3.5 Cr)

2011 - Gauthm Gambhir (11 Cr)

2012 - Ravindra Jadeja (12 Cr)

2013 - Glenn Maxwell (14 Cr)

2014- Yuvraj Singh (14 Cr)

2015 - Yuvraj Singh (16 Cr)

2016-Shane Watson (9.5 Cr)

2017 - Ben Stokes (14.5 Cr)

2018 - Ben Stokes (12.5 Cr)

2019 - Jaydev Unadkat (8.4 Cr)

2020 - Pat Cummins (15.5 Cr)

2021 - Chris Morris (16.25 Cr)

2022 - KL Rahul ( 17 cr)