Mongolia, Tajikistan, Switzerland Join ICC As New Members

Mongolia, Tajikistan, and Switzerland are the newest countries to join the International Cricket Council as members. Zambia's membership was revoked due to continuous non-compliance with the ICC Membership, while Russia was also suspended for the same reason. On Sunday, the ICC issued a press statement announcing these developments.

The ICC now boasts a total of 106 Members, including 94 Associate nations.

"We are ecstatic to welcome three new Members to the ICC family, which represents the global game's development and potential. All three submissions showed a strong dedication to promoting the game, especially among women and adolescents, and we look forward to aiding them in realizing their goals said ICC General Manager for Development William Glanwright

He said, "We are in an exciting period of cricket's growth as activity begins to recover from the epidemic, with ambitious plans and projects to deliver in conjunction with our Members to not only navigate the impact of COVID-19 but also to help the sport achieve revolutionary growth globally."