Moj Releases Kar Dikha India Anthem to Cheer Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Indian short video platform, Moj launched the #MojCheers4India challenge along with a high-octane anthem ‘Kar Dikha India’ to show support for the Indian athletes at the upcoming games in Tokyo. Moj is today India’s number one short video platform with the highest monthly active users.

The challenge #MojCheers4India was introduced by some of the leading Indian athletes on Moj. These athletes, who are also part of the Indian contingent, appealed to the nation through Moj to shower their support for every Indian sportsperson participating in the games with #MojCheers4India. The anthem for this challenge, ‘Kar Dikha India’ has been composed and sung by Divya Kumar of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag fame and written by lyricist Avinash Chouhan. The anthem is an ode to the spirit of every athlete who aspires to bring glory to their country.

The creator community on Moj was seen passing the flame to build a ‘chain of good wishes’ to support the Indian contingent.

Commenting on the challenge, Shashank Shekhar, Director, Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “It's a matter of great pride to be associated with Indian athletes and cheer for them for the upcoming games in Tokyo. We hope #MojCheers4India along with the energetic anthem, ‘Kar Dikha India’ will motivate our athletes further.”

He added, “Our creator community is putting together a ‘chain of good wishes’ and will be seen passing the flame with a Diya while rallying for #MojCheers4India. This time, the hashtag is not just a challenge, but a channel to pour the nation’s support for the Indian contingent and rekindle their spirit with positivity and belief. We hope the support would encourage Indian athletes to deliver their best, make the nation proud, and bring home more accolades.”