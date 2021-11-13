Mohammad Rizwan Sends Signed Jersey to Indian Doc Who Treated Him

Pakistan opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan has magically recovered in time for the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. Rizwan had spent the previous two nights in the hospital with a lung infection.

Rizwan led the charge against Australia, scoring 67 runs off 52 balls to help the team post a challenging total of 176 runs. However, the result did not go in Pakistan's favour as Australia won by a 5-wicket margin to advance to the final.

After the match, Rizwan returned to the Indian doctor who had treated him prior to the game and presented him with a signed jersey as a gesture of gratitude for assisting him in becoming match-fit in time.

According to reports, even the doctor, Saheer Sainalabdeen, was taken aback by Rizwan's remarkable recovery.

Rizwan reportedly told the doctors, "Mujhe khelna hai, team k sath rehna hai" (I want to play and be with the team). The wicket-keeper batsman was admitted to the hospital late on November 9th. Based on reports, he had arrived at the hospital complaining of chest pain and severe breathing difficulties.

"Rizwan had a strong desire to represent his country in the crucial knockout match." He was strong, determined, and self-assured. "I'm astounded at how quickly he recovered," Saheer said.

Both Rizwan's and Shoaib Malik's illnesses had been reported on the eve of Pakistan's semi-final match against Australia. They even skipped Wednesday's training session. Rizwan was later revealed to have been admitted to a Dubai hospital and was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).