Mithali Raj Receives Special Letter From Narendra Modi, Says Matter of Honour And Pride

Former Indian women's captain, Mithali Raj recently announced her retirement from international cricket on June 8 and has shared a letter that she received from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her official social media handles.

"It’s a matter of singular honour & pride when one receives such warm encouragement from our Hon'ble PM." Shri @narendramodiji, who is a role model & inspiration for millions including me. I am overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgment of my contribution to cricket, Mithali Raj captioned the post.

Narendra Modi wrote that "You have served Indian cricket for over two decades." You are blessed with the necessary talent, tenacity and transformative edge needed to excel over the years. This zeal has not only helped you, but also inspired several other budding sportspersons,"

"You are blessed with exceptional leadership skills. You have mentored and groomed countless cricketers during your captaincy. I can not forget the 2017 World Cup Finals in which our team came very close to victory. During those tense moments, your calm and composed demeanour was appreciated by everyone," he added.

Here is the full letter: