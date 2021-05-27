Mithali Raj Opens Up About Working With Coach Ramesh Powar

Mithali Raj, the India Women's One-Day International and Test captain, is looking forward to the future and leaving the past behind her, saying she will work with new coach Ramesh Powar for the team's sake. Following the 2018 ICC T20 World Cup, Mithali and Powar had a dispute, which resulted in Powar's dismissal as a coach. It all began when Mithali was left out of the semifinals against England, and she accused him of attempting to terminate her career.

Powar supported the move, claiming it was in the team's best interests because they needed an attacking batter. Powar was just re-appointed as the coach in place of WV Raman.

"The past has passed gone by. You can't go back in time. I am confident that he (Ramesh Powar) will devise a strategy, and we will jointly pilot the ship," told Mithali to a leading daily.

We'll work together to develop a really good team for the future, particularly with the World Cup coming up next year, said Mithali