Mithali Raj Creates World Record, Leading Scorer in Women's Cricket

Mithali Raj, the India ODI captain, added another feather to her illustrious cap on Saturday when she became the leading run-scorer in international women's cricket across all formats.

Mithali accomplished the feat in the third and final One-Day International against England, which is currently underway. To reach the milestone, the Indian captain beat out former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards. Edwards had amassed 10,273 international runs across all formats, and Mithali needed just 12 runs to overtake Charlotte in the third ODI.

In the 24th over, the Indian captain hit a lovely boundary to become the leading run-scorer in women's cricket.

Mithali became the first female batswoman to score 7,000 runs in a one-day international in March of this year.

The 38-year-old has already amassed the most ODI caps in women's cricket history. She's also the first Indian woman to reach 10,000 runs in any format.

Mithali is only the second woman in international cricket history to reach 10,000 runs. Edwards was the first woman to accomplish this feat.