Mithali Raj Biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' Director Changed

Mithali Raj is a legend in women's cricket, and she has been likened to legends such as master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. A film based on Mithali Raj's life was announced sometime back with actress Taapsee Pannu reprising her role. Taapsee received significant cricket training for the role.

The film titled 'Shabaash Mithu' was supposed to be directed by Rahul Dholakia, but that is no longer the case. In place of Rahul, Srijith Mukherji has taken over as director of the film, as per the latest buzz.

The reason for the change of director is unknown, but the cast and crew of ‘Sabaash Mithu' are gearing up to hit the sets shortly. Several episodes and milestones in Mithali's cricket career will be depicted in the biopic.

The film will be produced under the Viacom18 Studios label.